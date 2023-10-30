Event Preview ‘Reframe Your Mind: A Positivity Symposium’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is an event coming up that’s free and open to the public. The goal is to help inspire you with positive thinking.

The event is called ‘Reframe Your Mind: A Positive Symposium.” The event benefits SPARE: Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education.

There will be a workshop and motivational speaker Taylor Williams (Cool to Be Tay on social media) will be inspiring others.

The event will be held on Mon. Nov. 13 at 12-5 p.m. at FSU Panama City.

How much does it cost?

The event costs $32. For tickets, go here.

Special Discount on Mon. Oct. 30:

If you get your ticket on Mon. Oct. 30, use the discount code ‘WJHG’ for 50% off the price. This special is for Mon. Oct. 30 only.

On Mon. Oct. 30, Taylor Williams and event organizer Aerial Payne stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss the event.

