Event Preview ‘Reframe Your Mind: A Positivity Symposium’

The 'Reframe Your Mind, a Positive Symposium' event is coming up on Mon. Nov. 14 at FSU Panama...
The 'Reframe Your Mind, a Positive Symposium' event is coming up on Mon. Nov. 14 at FSU Panama City.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is an event coming up that’s free and open to the public. The goal is to help inspire you with positive thinking.

The event is called ‘Reframe Your Mind: A Positive Symposium.” The event benefits SPARE: Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education.

There will be a workshop and motivational speaker Taylor Williams (Cool to Be Tay on social media) will be inspiring others.

The event will be held on Mon. Nov. 13 at 12-5 p.m. at FSU Panama City.

How much does it cost?

The event costs $32. For tickets, go here.

Special Discount on Mon. Oct. 30:

If you get your ticket on Mon. Oct. 30, use the discount code ‘WJHG’ for 50% off the price. This special is for Mon. Oct. 30 only.

On Mon. Oct. 30, Taylor Williams and event organizer Aerial Payne stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss the event.

Check out Williams’ website here. Follow her on Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
Car Crash
One dead after alleged DUI manslaughter in Santa Rosa County
Fatal crash generic
Man dead after single-car crash in Holmes County
Fire truck (FILE)
Man seriously injured after trying to help put out vehicle trailer fire in Washington County
Fire truck sirens generic
Semi-truck engulfed in flames on U.S. Highway 231 in Jackson County

Latest News

South Walton Volleyball 10pm
NEAL DUNN ON NEW HOUSE SPEAKER
NEAL DUNN ON NEW HOUSE SPEAKER
Bay County supporting Israel
Bay County Community members coming together to support Israel
ISRAEL EVENT
ISRAEL EVENT