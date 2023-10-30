One last warm day this work week...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a foggy start early on for most, especially west of Hwy77, and north of Hwy20. The fog will lift out through about 9am and skies will clear for to mostly sunny into the midday and afternoon. Some fog may be dense in spots.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool in the low 60s this morning with a muggy feel. We’ll see temperatures warm quickly once the fog lifts out. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s.

A cold front is on approach from the northwest today. We’ll see it move through the Panhandle on Halloween. No significant rain chance will pass through along this front, however.

What we will notice is a cooler breeze taking over and drawing down temperatures tonight into the widespread 50s by Tuesday morning. The cooler breeze will make it difficult under partly cloudy skies to find much warmth as temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees around and northwest of Hwy231, low 70s to the southeast of the highway.

We’ll quickly drop temperatures into Halloween Evening for trick-or-treating. The northerly cool breeze will continue as well. Temperatures drop to the low 60s by sunset, upper 50s by 7 or 8pm, to mid 50s as we wrap up trick or treating by 9 or 10pm.

Temperatures get very chilly toward the mid-week as we ring in November. Lows reach the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. Highs, under sunny skies, only reach the low 60s on Wednesday and still breezy, to upper 60s Thursday, to a little more comfort in the low to mid 70s on Friday.

For Today, skies turn mostly to partly sunny after some morning fog. Highs return to the low to mid 80s. Cooler air is on the way throughout the day on Halloween, and we’ll want something warm to go with our costumes for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running chilly through the rest of the week under sunny skies!

