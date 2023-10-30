Panama City couple turns debris into Halloween decorations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One homeowner in Panama City is taking Halloween to a whole new level.

Joseph Mandeville and his girlfriend go big with their decorations and props every year.

They add a unique twist to everything. A majority of the things featured on Mandeville’s front yard were handmade with Hurricane Michael debris. Other props were carefully made with trash and other discarded items found on the side of the road.

Mandeville said it’s a creative way to breathe new life into items that would otherwise wither away.

“We just pick it up, turn it into Halloween stuff, and try to get people to come out here,” he said. “We give them treat bags and stuff like that on Halloween. We kind of give it back to the community. We turn trash into what we call our little treasure. You know, it’s our time of the year. It’s spooky season.”

Mandeville said “Return of the Living Dead Two” is this year’s theme.

He began the tradition in 2006.

Mandeville is encouraging the community to stop by on Halloween. His address is 3934 Peters Dr., Panama City, FL, 32407. You can also view his display at night by clicking on this link.

