Panama City hotels struggling with worker shortages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The national worker shortage affects all industries. The hospitality industry is one of the most brutal hit.

Bay County is a vacation destination.

“You can’t run a tourism business without having a place for tourists to stay,” said Neal Dunn, Congressman, R-FL-02.

Congressman Neal Dunn visited a Panama City hotel to talk with owners and city leaders on how they can combat the hospitality worker shortage.

“People come here to work temporarily and visit temporarily we need the hotels they are a key part of infrastructure,” said Dunn.

With the rising cost of pretty much everything plus the constant search for staff, it’s difficult to meet that need.

“Labor issues that we’re having in Panama City, we are obviously having a shortage of workers at our hotels especially being a seasonal market,” said Dhrmang Shah, Managing Director of Pineapple Capital Group.

Panama City officials say hospitality is one of the biggest employers in the area however they say the industry is struggling due to lack of workers.

“Terrible increases in the overhead expenses difficulty finding labor we’ve seen that across the country in all industries, but especially hard hit are the the hospitality industries,” said Dunn.

A lot of the shortage could be caused by a lack of affordable housing, many would-be workers simply can’t find a place within their budget.

“Number one access to labor force that takes a lot of people to be involved,” said Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner. “We need more affordable housing we need ability to decrease regulation.”

City leaders say with Hurricane Michael 5 years ago followed by COVID-19, hotel owners took a big hit, and it’s been tough to fill positions ever since.

They also say finding skilled labor is more than tourism it’s part of the economy and we cannot function without it.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.