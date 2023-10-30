Rep. Neal Dunn reflects on new House speaker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Republican Congressman Mike Johnson secured the speaker’s gavel Oct. 25.

The new speaker of the House represents Louisiana’s 4th congressional district.

It took weeks for Republicans to find a replacement after California Congressman Kevin McCarthy got ousted Oct. 3.

Johnson vowed to show support for Israel and urged Congress to address the nation’s debt problem in his first floor speech as house speaker.

Newschannel 7 met up with Florida Congressman Neal Dunn to hear his thoughts on the recent news. He said he’s impressed with Johnson’s strong understanding of the Constitution.

“He’s a genuinely credentialed constitutional scholar,” Dunn said. “He actually tried constitutional cases in different federal circuit courts around the country for a career. He’s a great guy. He’s very qualified for the position.”

Johnson has a lot of important items to tackle in the coming weeks. One includes avoiding a government shutdown. The short-term spending bill that prevented a shutdown from happening expires next month. It passed in September.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.