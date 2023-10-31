BCSO talks Halloween Trick-or-Treat safety tips

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are offering trick-or-treating safety tips for parents ahead of Halloween.

Sexual offenders and predators who are on probation and supervised by the Department of Corrections are not allowed to participate in Halloween festivities of any kind including dressing up, handing out candy and setting up decorations.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jake Roberts said deputies will be on high alert to keep kids out of harm’s way.

“We do compliance checks with sex offenders in the areas that the deputies work,” Roberts said. They’ll be going by making sure that the sex offenders that are not allowed to participate in Halloween are not.”

Officials also encourage parents to do their parts and have offered tips. They suggest parents monitor their kids, know where they’ll be trick-or-treating, go to homes that have porch lights on and decorations, trick-or-treat in crowds, with people you know and to familiar homes.

Parents can also find out which homes are being inhabited by sexual offenders by going to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.

“You’re able to put in your address or the address where you’re going to be trick or treating and you can see how many sex offenders are in that area,” Roberts said. “It’ll give you a search by radius so you can put in a mile, two miles, five miles and it’ll give you the names and addresses of all the sexual predators and sexual offenders in that area.”

According to officials the best way to oversee your child is to go trick-or-treating with them, however, apps like Life360 or even the iPhone location sharing are also available to keep track of your loved ones.

