Checkered Flag Training Kicks Off Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you hear rumbling in the skies over the next few days, don’t be alarmed. The Air Force is practicing in-air strategies at Tyndall until November 9th.

The air-to-air combat strategies are bi-yearly training known as Checkered Flag. It’s a large-scale air-to-air combat training designed to integrate our military with our allies. During the event jets and military personnel come from across the world to participate and practice to train together.

Officials said they are excited to have Tyndall participating again.

”So we just got our first F35′s on the ramp back in August. We have eight of them now.” said Alex Goldfien, A Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force. “So we are going to have the 95th fighter squadron flying in the exercise. Which is a really cool edition to have Tyndall participate in its own exercise for a change.”

After Hurricane Michael, the jets at Tyndall were moved to Eglin and a base in Virginia to continue their mission. But since the start of a new mission, Tyndall has started from scratch, bringing in new jets and personnel within the combat wing.

