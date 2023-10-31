The Cottage in the Woods Bakery

Cottage in the Woods Bakery
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Cottage in the Woods Bakery is getting into the Halloween spirit with its various decorated treats and cakes for the season.

Owner Keisha Kelly stopped by NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk all about her business.

If you are interested in making an order click here.

For more information about the bakery watch the interview attached to this story.

