Crash in Jackson County leads to critical injury

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in critical condition after troopers say they collided on the road.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling southbound on State Road 73. Meanwhile, a pickup truck was traveling northbound.

Officials say the SUV driver attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, and as a result, crashed into the front of the pickup truck.

Both vehicles rotated in a counter-clockwise direction, the SUV overturned, finally coming to a final rest on its roof.

The pickup truck came to a final rest facing a northwesterly direction.

FHP says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

