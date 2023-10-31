Fire inspections to begin Wednesday as part of new regulations for short-term rentals

New regulations for short-term rentals in Panama City Beach go into effect in February.
By Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is home to Florida’s most beautiful beaches.

Our beaches aren’t just enjoyed by locals, but also by visitors who help keep the local economy afloat.

To keep them safe, regulations must be followed.

“The purpose of this is for public health and safety, as well as the welfare of residents and guests to Panama City Beach,” said Panama City Beach council member Mary Coburn.

Last month, Panama City Beach City Council passed Ordinance 1632.

It deals with registration, reporting, and inspection requirements for all short-term vacation rentals in the city.

“The most important thing is getting your paperwork submitted and getting scheduled for your fire inspection,” Coburn said.

The fire inspections will be paid for by the rental owners and conducted by the PCB Fire Department.

They’ll be checking for smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, evacuation routes, and posted signs about the Beach’s flag system.

Officials also say it’s important for rentals to follow capacity limits.

“If you had a lot of units with 30 people in it instead of the approved six, it would be very difficult to get all of the people out of the building in the case of an emergency,” said Coburn.

They say it is incumbent on the rental owners to help ensure everyone’s safety.

“Every owner is responsible for complying. As a good operator, they should be licensed with the state, as well as with the TDC, the county, and Panama City Beach,” Coburn said.

The regulations are in place to keep locals who live among the rentals safe and comfortable as well.

“[The rentals] are surrounded by people that live there. So, it has to do in many cases with the quality of life for our residents.”

For more information on Ordinance 1632, visit here.

