PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Oct. 31, Sgt. T.A. Young with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about Halloween safety tips.

He says that children should walk together in groups and motorists need to be aware of trick-or-treaters and drive carefully in residential neighborhoods. Sheriff’s office deputies will also be looking for anyone driving under the influence on Halloween as well.

For more safety tips, be sure to watch the interview below:

