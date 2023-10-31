It’s a creepily cool day for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone and Happy Halloween!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some mid-level stratus clouds around. They shouldn’t be enough to block up the sunshine this morning. But we will see them increase by late in the day.

Temperatures are cooler out the door! A northerly breeze has picked up and we’re sliding into the 50s this morning. You’ll want to wear something warm out the door this morning.

Only some of us will find some warmth in the afternoon today. Due to a cold front moving in from northwest to southeast across the Panhandle, we’ll have a very northwest vs southeast forecast centered around Hwy231. Highs northwest of 231 will struggle to reach 70 degrees, in fact, some like Crestview and Defuniak Springs will only reach the low 60s. To the southeast of Hwy231, temperatures will warm into the the low to mid 70s for a comfortable afternoon.

We’ll quickly drop temperatures into this evening for trick-or-treating. The northerly cool breeze will continue as well. Temperatures drop to the low 60s by sunset, upper 50s by 7 or 8pm, to mid 50s as we wrap up trick or treating by 9 or 10pm.

Temperatures get very chilly toward the mid-week as we ring in November. Lows reach the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. Highs, under sunny skies, only reach the low 60s on Wednesday and still breezy, to upper 60s Thursday, to a little more comfort in the low to mid 70s on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For Today, mostly to partly sunny with breezy northerly winds. Highs stay in the 60s northwest of Hwy231 and reach the low 70s to the southeast of Hwy231. Cooler air is on the way throughout the day on Halloween, and we’ll want something warm to go with our costumes for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running chilly through the rest of the week under sunny skies!

