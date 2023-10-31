Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will sweep through NWFL tonight bringing in cooler temperatures in the 50s by Halloween morning. Highs will mostly sunny skies on Halloween will only reach to near 70. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. During Trick-Or-Treat time temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s. By Wednesday morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s w/feels like temps near freezing! Highs on Wednesday will only reach near 60. The warm up begins starting Thursday afternoon and into the weekend. No rain is in the forecast for the next week.

In the tropics we have one area of interest in the Caribbean with a 60% chance to develop as it moves toward Central America.

