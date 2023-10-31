Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will sweep through NWFL tonight bringing in cooler temperatures in the 50s by Halloween morning. Highs will mostly sunny skies on Halloween will only reach to near 70. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. During Trick-Or-Treat time temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s. By Wednesday morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s w/feels like temps near freezing! Highs on Wednesday will only reach near 60. The warm up begins starting Thursday afternoon and into the weekend. No rain is in the forecast for the next week.

In the tropics we have one area of interest in the Caribbean with a 60% chance to develop as it moves toward Central America.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
Car Crash
One dead after alleged DUI manslaughter in Santa Rosa County
Car Accident generic
Crews respond to accident in Panama City Beach
Fatal crash generic
Man dead after single-car crash in Holmes County
Fire truck (FILE)
Man seriously injured after trying to help put out vehicle trailer fire in Washington County

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll get cooler on Halloween.
One last warm day this work week...
We have one more day with high temperatures in the 80′s this week. A cold front arrives to the...
Sunday Evening Forecast
We have one more day with high temperatures in the 80′s this week. A cold front arrives to the...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Expect another warm and mostly sunny day for your Sunday with those same conditions continuing...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Expect another warm and mostly sunny day for your Sunday with those same conditions continuing...
Saturday Evening Forecast