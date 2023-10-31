Mosley quarterback nails down Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor

By Scott Rossman
Oct. 30, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Monday Player of the Week segment and that honor goes to Mosley junior quarterback Sammy Freitas. What a night he had Thursday against rival Niceville. He hit on 24 of 43 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns! And with his team trailing 28-21 with under 90 seconds to play, he led his team down the field on an 80 yard drive, tossing a TD pass with less than 45 seconds to go. And then connected with Carlos Griffin on the game winning two point conversion, Mosley winning 29-28 to nail down the district title. Sammy Freitas, a well earned Player of the Week nod!

