Pursuit in Okaloosa County leads to arrest

Troopers say no parties were injured, and further charges are pending.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after troopers say he was driving recklessly on the road.

On Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said they saw a man driving carelessly on U.S. Highway 90 west of Valley Road.

Officials attempted to pull over the Ford vehicle near the area of McCaskill Street and 90 for several moving violations. However, the driver allegedly began to flee by Webb Street and East Pine Avenue in Crestview.

During the pursuit, investigators say the driver purposely rammed into the FHP vehicles and soon stopped at Lindberg Street and West First Avenue.

The driver, identified as Isaiah Duham of Pensacola, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding at high speed, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. The passenger in the Ford was issued a seatbelt citation and released from the scene.

Troopers say no parties were injured, and further charges are pending.

