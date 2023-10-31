School bus crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus crashed in Okaloosa County with ten children on board, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Monday, troopers say a school bus and a pickup truck were traveling west on U.S. 90, approaching the intersection of Antioch Road.

The traffic signal reportedly turned red and the truck driver began slowing to a stop.

Officials say the bus failed to observe the truck had stopped and tried to avoid the collision by swerving off the roadway, but ended up colliding into the rear end of the truck.

FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.

