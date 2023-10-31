Spooky reading suggestions for Halloween

Bay County Public Library Spooky Reading Suggestions.
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with a good horror-themed book or a murder mystery?

Sarah Burris with the Bay County Public Library stopped by the studio with a few creepy-crawly reading suggestions.

Be sure to watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4 to pick out your next spooky read.

For more information about the library click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident generic
Crews respond to accident in Panama City Beach
Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis speaks highly of the "My Safe Florida Home Program."
Florida CFO touts ‘My Safe Florida Home Program’
In the past decade, the entire state of Florida has seen a huge growth in population.
City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth
hospitality industry
Panama City hotels struggling with worker shortages

Latest News

Both vehicles rotated in a counter-clockwise direction, the SUV overturned, finally coming to a...
Crash in Jackson County leads to critical injury
The Cottage in the Woods Bakery.
The Cottage in the Woods Bakery
Candy, costumes, and more at this year's Trunk or Treat community event!
A Super Trunk or Treat Event with Certified Roofing Solutions
Troopers say no parties were injured, and further charges are pending.
Pursuit in Okaloosa County leads to arrest