St. Andrews Parking pain will soon be gone

St. Andrews new parking lots
St. Andrews new parking lots(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you have been to St. Andrews on a Friday or Saturday night, you know how difficult it can be to find a parking space.

Panama City officials are helping ease that burden by paving three city-owned parking lots, Oaks By the Bay Park, W. 10th Street, and Bayview Avenue. The groundbreaking for the project took place Monday. City leaders say the dirt will start turning next week. They will be doing the project in phases. Turning the gravel and dirt lots into paved parking lots that will have wider spaces.

“It is part of an overall parking strategy for historic St. Andrews,” said Josh Street, Panama City commissioner. “It’s been something we have been working on for many years we are just now able to get it to fruition. “A Million-dollar investment in three parking lots that will increase parking inventory as well as help with ADA compliance and stormwater and landscape.”

We are told the project will be finished by the beginning of next year.

