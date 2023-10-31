A Super Trunk or Treat Event with Certified Roofing Solutions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following a successful year with over 3000 community members in attendance, Certified Roofing Solutions is once again sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat event on Halloween night. This time, with the help of some super characters.

This Tuesday, Octoboer 31 starting at 5:00 p.m., the Bay County Fairgrounds will be filled with costumes, candy, and fun for the whole family.

Along with bounce houses, giant slides, face painting, and balloon twisting, the main event of the night is the can’t miss sunset helicopter candy drop.

Come out and dive into this community driven event featuring many booths from local companies and catering from JR’s Rib Shack.

Certified Roofing Solutions said they are proud to offer a safe and enjoyable environment for families on Halloween night at no cost to attendees.

Activities are scheduled to wrap up for 8:00 p.m.

