22nd Annual Project 25 Car Show this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 22nd Annual Project 25 Car Show will be taking place on Sunday, November 5th at Kartona Electric Speedway in Panama City Beach.

The entry fee for the event is a new unwrapped toy ($10 minimum value) or a cash donation.

In addition, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 drawings, and much more.

Kartona is also donating 30% of all proceeds it makes that day to Project 25. All Bay County residents will get a special rate of $20 per race.

According to BCSO, 100% of all money raised will be presented to the Project 25 coordinator at the end of the show.

Project 25 provides gifts to needy local children at Christmas through the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

If you cannot make it out to the car show on Sunday, you can drop off toy or monetary donations for Project 25 at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday.

