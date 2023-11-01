Annual Panama City Christmas Parade in new leadership hands

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Christmas Parade is under new management this year.

The Panama City Jaycees oversaw it for decades. They call themselves a nonprofit organization that fosters leadership in the community.

The City of Panama City is now taking charge of it.

“Why that took place, it became more and more of a load on the Quality of Life Department to kind of fill out the gaps,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford said. “It became more of a Quality of Life event, essentially.”

The former Chairman of the Parade Randy Windham admitted the organization has not had a 501(c)3 for years. He said he was surprised by the city’s sudden change.

City officials said the Panama City Jaycees didn’t have the proper tax exemptions.

“Without the not-for-profit status, that puts us in a situation where we’ve got to charge, just like anyone,” Mefford said. “So, then it becomes less of a fundraiser opportunity for it to be the way it was [going.]”

Mefford also said it’s more cost-effective for the city to host it instead.

“We can absorb the costs when we put our own event on, but we can’t absorb the cost for someone else to utilize the services,” he said.

The annual Panama City Christmas Parade will start at Tommy Oliver Stadium, right behind Bay High School. However, the parade will end at 6th St. due to all of the construction happening in Downtown Panama City.

Float entries are also free. They were $75 in prior years.

The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

