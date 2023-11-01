Burn ban in effect in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To combat dangerous fire weather conditions, Walton County leaders have instituted a burn ban in the area, effective immediately.

This ban is made to stop potential hazards related to open burning to protect the environment, public health, and property.

Officials say this burn ban resolution will enforce restrictions on burning of any kind except cooking in a contained gas or charcoal grill.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice, and any violations will result in fines, penalties, or other legal consequences.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or unauthorized burning activities to local authorities.

You can find out more information on the ban here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.