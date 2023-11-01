Congressman Dunn helps secure millions for Panama City Port Authority

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port of Panama City can expect assistance for expansion fairly soon.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced a grant of $11,250,000 to go to the port, a project prioritized by Congressman Neal Dunn.

The grand funding will be awarded from the FY23 Port Infrastructure Development Program, which aims to improve the ability to move goods into, out of, around, and within a port.

The expansion project includes the construction of a warehouse facility to handle forest product imports and exports, as well as rail spur extension, and terminal roadway improvements.

