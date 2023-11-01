Congressman Dunn helps secure millions for Panama City Port Authority

The expansion project includes the construction of a warehouse facility to handle forest...
The expansion project includes the construction of a warehouse facility to handle forest product imports and exports, as well as rail spur extension, and terminal roadway improvements.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port of Panama City can expect assistance for expansion fairly soon.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced a grant of $11,250,000 to go to the port, a project prioritized by Congressman Neal Dunn.

The grand funding will be awarded from the FY23 Port Infrastructure Development Program, which aims to improve the ability to move goods into, out of, around, and within a port.

The expansion project includes the construction of a warehouse facility to handle forest product imports and exports, as well as rail spur extension, and terminal roadway improvements.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
Both vehicles rotated in a counter-clockwise direction, the SUV overturned, finally coming to a...
Crash in Jackson County leads to critical injury
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down
hospitality industry
Panama City hotels struggling with worker shortages
In the past decade, the entire state of Florida has seen a huge growth in population.
City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth

Latest News

Dunn had first raised the issue with this proposal earlier this year, leading a letter to NOAA...
Gulf of Mexico speed limit petition denied
This ban is made to stop potential hazards related to open burning to protect the environment,...
Burn ban in effect in Walton County
Car Crash
Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident
High School Volleyball