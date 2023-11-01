Crews working to contain 100-acre fire on Wild Heron Way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergency officials have officially confirmed the fire is at 100 acres.

Bay County officials have reported the fire is at 80 acres at this time. We’ll continue to update as more information becomes available.

Bay County Emergency officials are on the scene of a wood fire off of Wild Heron Way.

According to officials, it is less than five acres.

Bay County Firefighters and Panama City Beach Firefighters are on the scene. NewsChannel 7 is told the Florida Forest Service is on the way.

Officials say as of 2:15 p.m there is no current threat to houses in the area or any evacuations in process in this area.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

