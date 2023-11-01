Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Emergency officials are on the scene of a fire off of Wild Heron Way.

According to officials, it is less than five acres.

Bay County Firefighters and Panama City Beach Firefighters are on the scene. NewsChannel 7 is told the Florida Forest Service is on the way.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

