Families enjoy trunk-or-treat at Bay County Fair Grounds

BAY CO HALLOWEEN
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ... Instead of tricks it was all treats out at the Bay County fairgrounds Tuesday night. One local business put on a bit of a Halloween extravaganza with the help of other local businesses.

This is the second year Certified Roofing Solutions has sponsored the trunk-or-treat event.

Families got to enjoy a night filled with fun in what parents like Liza Rogers called a safe environment.

“We just love coming to the fairgrounds for the fair and we know for trick-or-treating it’s going to be awesome,” Rogers said. “There’s going to be friendliness and a lot of good people out here. We knew it was going to be safe and there’s gates so that’s why we came.”

The event featured bounce houses, face painting and an appearance from a helicopter which made nearly a hundred pounds of candy fall from the sky.

Certified Roofing Solutions Marketing Director Rachel Moore said nearly 30 businesses came together for the spooktacular event.

“We just love giving back to the community because we’re a small business,” Moore said. “What better way than to get everybody out in a safe environment you know a fenced-in area business you know and trust that way you don’t have to worry about any dangers.”

The event started at 5 pm and ended at 8, but for some families, trunk-or-treat was only the start to their spooky festivities.

“I’m a big Halloween man,” said one father Danerrian Mcgee. “We just walked out, it was somewhere close, now, of course, this isn’t the only place we’re going to be at, but this is the start.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident generic
Crews respond to accident in Panama City Beach
Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis speaks highly of the "My Safe Florida Home Program."
Florida CFO touts ‘My Safe Florida Home Program’
FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
In the past decade, the entire state of Florida has seen a huge growth in population.
City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth

Latest News

MCDONALDS CLOSING DOWN
MCDONALDS CLOSING DOWN
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down
Much colder weather has returned to NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Countless families across Florida and even just in the panhandle are facing homelessness.
Okaloosa Co. organization celebrating 15 years of helping families, women get back on their feet