Families enjoy trunk-or-treat at Bay County Fair Grounds

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ... Instead of tricks it was all treats out at the Bay County fairgrounds Tuesday night. One local business put on a bit of a Halloween extravaganza with the help of other local businesses.

This is the second year Certified Roofing Solutions has sponsored the trunk-or-treat event.

Families got to enjoy a night filled with fun in what parents like Liza Rogers called a safe environment.

“We just love coming to the fairgrounds for the fair and we know for trick-or-treating it’s going to be awesome,” Rogers said. “There’s going to be friendliness and a lot of good people out here. We knew it was going to be safe and there’s gates so that’s why we came.”

The event featured bounce houses, face painting and an appearance from a helicopter which made nearly a hundred pounds of candy fall from the sky.

Certified Roofing Solutions Marketing Director Rachel Moore said nearly 30 businesses came together for the spooktacular event.

“We just love giving back to the community because we’re a small business,” Moore said. “What better way than to get everybody out in a safe environment you know a fenced-in area business you know and trust that way you don’t have to worry about any dangers.”

The event started at 5 pm and ended at 8, but for some families, trunk-or-treat was only the start to their spooky festivities.

“I’m a big Halloween man,” said one father Danerrian Mcgee. “We just walked out, it was somewhere close, now, of course, this isn’t the only place we’re going to be at, but this is the start.”

