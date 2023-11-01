Fear at the Pier is open all year

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In case you didn’t get enough of the spooky season, Fear at the Pier is the place to be.

At the only year-round live thrilling adventure in town, the Fear at the Pier Haunted House attraction welcomes all to experience Halloween every day.

Once you survive the walk-through dark attraction filled with amazing special effects and incredible monsters, don’t forget to test your skills and scream levels in the horror themed escape rooms at PCB Attractions.

Tickets can be found for everything PCB Attractions has to offer on their webpage here.

