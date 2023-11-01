First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down

MCDONALDS CLOSING DOWN
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McDonald’s customers can no longer grab a bite from the fast-food restaurant located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City.

After more than 60 years the restaurant has been shut down. The store was the first McDonalds to ever open in Bay County. According to management, the move was prompted by demographics and economics with the new flyover that’s coming.

Costa Enterprises Operations Manager Tammy Darnell said this particular McDonald’s was among the first 500 to be built and the closing is bittersweet.

“We’ve had a lot of customers come in one man that said he was here and one of our first customers in 1962 so he wanted to make sure he was here today,” Darnell said. “I worked in the drive-thru some today and I heard all of that from the guest, so it’s been great to be a part of this community. When you look back on the Christmas parade pictures or videos what do you see shining is that golden arch know that after today that golden arch won’t shine anymore.

According to Darnell every employee at the Harrison Avenue location has been transferred to another location of their choice due to the closing.

The arch will be removed Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

