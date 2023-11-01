Gulf of Mexico speed limit petition denied

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A petition was recently struck down by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to establish a mandatory 10-knot speed limit in the Gulf of Mexico, and Congressman Neal Dunn says they made the right choice.

Dunn had first raised the issue with this proposal earlier this year, leading a letter to NOAA about not finalizing the rule.

Congressman Dunn and Congressman Clat Higgins of Louisiana had also introduced a bill to prevent NOAA from issuing a vessel slowdown zone in the area.

“Florida’s commercial fishermen as well as those in the tourism and shipping industries rely heavily on the Gulf of Mexico,” said Congressman Dunn. “A mandatory 10-knot speed limit as this petition called for, would have slowed shipping lines, devastated the seafood industry, and impacted hundreds of jobs. NOAA made the correct choice for the Gulf Coast’s economy!”

You can read the bill here and the letter here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.