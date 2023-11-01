Gulf of Mexico speed limit petition denied

Dunn had first raised the issue with this proposal earlier this year, leading a letter to NOAA...
Dunn had first raised the issue with this proposal earlier this year, leading a letter to NOAA about not finalizing the rule.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A petition was recently struck down by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to establish a mandatory 10-knot speed limit in the Gulf of Mexico, and Congressman Neal Dunn says they made the right choice.

Dunn had first raised the issue with this proposal earlier this year, leading a letter to NOAA about not finalizing the rule.

Congressman Dunn and Congressman Clat Higgins of Louisiana had also introduced a bill to prevent NOAA from issuing a vessel slowdown zone in the area.

“Florida’s commercial fishermen as well as those in the tourism and shipping industries rely heavily on the Gulf of Mexico,” said Congressman Dunn. “A mandatory 10-knot speed limit as this petition called for, would have slowed shipping lines, devastated the seafood industry, and impacted hundreds of jobs. NOAA made the correct choice for the Gulf Coast’s economy!”

You can read the bill here and the letter here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
Both vehicles rotated in a counter-clockwise direction, the SUV overturned, finally coming to a...
Crash in Jackson County leads to critical injury
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down
hospitality industry
Panama City hotels struggling with worker shortages
In the past decade, the entire state of Florida has seen a huge growth in population.
City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth

Latest News

The expansion project includes the construction of a warehouse facility to handle forest...
Congressman Dunn helps secure millions for Panama City Port Authority
This ban is made to stop potential hazards related to open burning to protect the environment,...
Burn ban in effect in Walton County
Car Crash
Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident
High School Volleyball