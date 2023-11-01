Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire

Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.(WJHG)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergency officials have implemented new evacuation orders for Sharks Tooth Trail, north of Pinfish Drive.

We’ll continue to update with more locations if and when they are implemented.

Bay County officials have reported the fire is at 80 acres at this time. We’ll continue to update as more information becomes available.

Four hotels in Panama City Beach have discounted rooms available for mandatory evacuees. The locations are as follows:

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites: 7718 Front Beach Road, PCB, FL 32407

Complimentary Breakfast, Service Pet Friendly, Outdoor Pool, On-Site Laundry, 575 sq ft meeting space

  • Home2 Suites: 7710 Front Beach Road, PCB, FL 32407

Complimentary Breakfast, Pet Friendly, Outdoor Pool, On-Site Laundry

  • Hampton Inn: 2909 Thomas Drive, PCB, FL 32408

Complimentary Breakfast, Pet Friendly, Outdoor Pool, On-Site Laundry,625 sq ft meeting space

  • Hampton Inn & Suites Pier Park: 13505 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB, FL 32407

Complimentary Breakfast, Pet Friendly, Outdoor Pool, On-Site Laundry, 648 sq ft meeting space

There is a mandatory evacuation of all residents living on Lost Cove Lane in the Wild Heron subdivision.

Officials say this is due to the winds shifting.

Currently, many agencies are on the scene working to contain a wood fire off Wild Heron Way.

Residents should report to the Frank Brown Park Gymnasium at 16200 Panama City Beach Parkway.

