Mosley Senior Painter is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sterling Painter was the senior setter for the Mosley Dolphins this past season, a role she happily played because playing the game made her happy.

“It was such a team sport, like I loved being on the court with my friends and I built such a great bond with those people. It’s just so much fun getting a great rally and getting the point, celebrating with your friends, it’s just like, unreal, I love the feeling of togetherness”, Painter said.

And two years ago that togetherness helped Mosley claim the 2021 State Championship, and Sterling, as a sophomore, was a key piece in leading the Dolphins to the top.

“It was hard to believe we’d did just did that. We battled back, battled the 3rd and 4th set and battled the 5th set and the ball hits the floor and we’re like “I can’t believe we just did that.” It was just great to accomplish that, not only for Mosley volleyball but for Bay County as well.”

While Sterling achieved probably the top dream of every high school athlete, winning a state championship, the second most popular dream, being a college athlete, is not one Sterling is wishing comes true.

“I love volleyball but knowing that I don’t want to play in college I know that I need to focus on my GPA so I can get into schools that I want. And yes, volleyball is a big part of my high school career but it’s also education that’s going to take me, through my, next chapter of my life.”

And after high school, just like she’ll have her state ring to show off how talented she was on the court... she’ll have some apparel to show off her talent in the classroom as well.

“I always have all A’s as a goal and when we graduate we have our little sashes. Mine’s going to be distinction this year for a GPA of 4.0 or higher all 4 years of high school. I think it’ll just mean all my hard work finally paid off. Looking at little me as a freshman, she studied, got the grades that I needed and it’s finally paid off.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.