NewsChannel 7 examines condition of Panama City owned cemeteries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials vowed to increase inspections at grave sites after exposed bones were reported at the Millville Cemetery in August. NewsChannel 7 did a little digging to see if any changes have been made.

“[The Assistant City Manager and I] have been making some contacts, and we’re trying to work on some policies that will clean the cemeteries up,” new Panama City Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford said.

The city owns the Millville, Oakland, and Greenwood Cemeteries.

“The three cemeteries we notice a lot of bad graves is Millville is number one,” concerned resident Joseph Mandeville said. “Then there are some areas in the Greenwood Cemetery that are questionable with the drinking and the alcohol. Oakland Cemetery is also a little on the TLC side where the Norris Grave has been completely knocked over since Hurricane Michael.”

He credited the city for sealing the exposed bones at the Millville Cemetery. However, he said more must be done to all three grave sites.

“In August, they finally sealed the bond work on it and sealed the grave up, but then left it,” Mandeville said. “We need to find out who’s buried here and get them a proper headstone. To be honest with you, we see a lot of standing around. I mean, every once in a while, you see someone with a shovel, but they’re not really doing anything. I don’t think Panama City is doing a very good job of preserving their history. When you see gravestones that look like that, it tells me they’re not. Some of them say “Rest in Peace.” How can you rest in peace when your sinkhole is right above your grave and your tombstone is smashed?”

Mefford acknowledged there’s a problem. However, he said the city can only do so much with limited resources.

“We’re doing the best we can with the resources we have,” Mefford said. “Give us some time. Let us keep working at it.”

Mefford will meet with the Board of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services next week. He said he hopes board members will provide proper guidance.

Mefford began his tenure on September 5 of this year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.