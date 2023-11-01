Okaloosa Co. organization celebrating 15 years of helping families, women get back on their feet

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Countless families across Florida and even just in the panhandle are facing homelessness.

One Okaloosa County organization, Opportunity Place, has been helping families, as well as women escaping domestic violence, in those situations for the past 15 years.

“Several women got together with some concern about the homelessness they were seeing in our community,” Balon Loften, associate director of Opportunity Place Inc., said. “Since our conception, we’ve helped over 4,000 people in our community.”

Balon told NewsChannel 7 that when the shelter began, they provided food and shelter to those who would come through the doors. She said at some point organization leaders realized they needed to do more to help people get back on their feet.

“We decided to start adding programs,” Balon said. “Families are given case management, extensive case management, so we’re looking at ‘what are the barriers and obstacles that you’re facing to housing and let’s see what we can do to help you through those things.’”

With current economic challenges across the U.S., Balon said there is a growing demand for their services and resources like it.

“I definitely think homelessness has increased. At any given time, any of us can be one paycheck away from being in the position that a lot of our clients find themselves in,” she said.

But once people get the help they need, it gives them an opportunity to go off and help others in those situations.

“Because of the resources they learned from us, they’re able to refer people to places and recourses to stay on their feet,” Balon said.

As a celebration of 15 years of operation, there will be a casino night fundraiser happening on Saturday, November 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Island Resort on Okaloosa Island. For tickets or more information, click here.

