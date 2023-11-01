Retired priest loses $61,000 of life savings in PayPal scam

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) - A retired Illinois priest is warning others after he says he fell for a PayPal scam that cost him tens of thousands of dollars from his life savings.

Robert Banzin, an 85-year-old retired priest, says he can’t believe he fell for a scam that robbed him of more than $60,000. It began in August with an email he received from what appeared to be PayPal.

“Someone on eBay bought something through PayPal, and it came from my account. So, I said, ‘This is not me,’” Banzin said.

The retired priest says he assumed PayPal was alerting him that his bank account was being hacked. Because the email did not have a phone number, he searched for Paypal’s number on Google to call them to clear things up.

“When I called it, it was, ‘Hello, PayPal, can we help you?... This needs an investigation. I’ll give you one of our investigators.’ And it was the hackers the whole time,” Banzin said.

For the next several weeks, Banzin says the so-called investigators gained his trust, convincing him to withdraw money from his account. He thought they were helping him avoid hackers, but they were the hackers.

“I’m very angry at myself. I can’t figure out how I allowed myself for this to happen,” Banzin said.

In the end, Banzin lost just over $61,000.

“This is the money I saved all through the years. That’s what all I had left… So, that’s what I was saving for a car. I was saving for basic things,” he said.

The scam is being investigated by the Chicago Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit.

“I just want people to know don’t fall for this. Don’t open anything you get that you do not recognize or a bill that you think you paid or didn’t pay,” Banzin said.

A deacon at Banzin’s Catholic church in Riverside has started a GoFundMe to replace the retired priest’s life savings. While Banzin is grateful money is being raised to help replace what he lost, he says it’s more important to warn people about sophisticated scams.

