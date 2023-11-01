St. Andrews dune vegetation project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St. Andrews State Park is soon to undergo another beach project. It’s the dune vegetation project, alongside the beach re-nourishment project that is already taking place. TDC officials say they do not know how much the future project will cost since they are still in the design stage.

The goal of the project is to plant sea oats to prevent erosion on the beach. However, they say it is estimated to cost several hundred thousand dollars.

“As part of the design they build in a new sand dune that connects to the rest of the sand dunes along St. Andrews, said Dan Rowe, TDC president and CEO. “We do beach vegetation projects from time to time which is planting sea oats just to really keep the beach from eroding especially wind born erosion, really help preserve the beach and hold down erosion.”

There is no start or end date for the dune project, the beach re-nourishment project is set to be finished next month.

