Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District School officials say a student at Deane Bozeman fell through a drainage system Wednesday morning.

BDS reports the student was walking through the school grounds for a physical education class when a grate shifted and the student fell into the drainage system holding area.

School officials say the student appeared to be unharmed and was extricated from the drainage system.

According to BDS, the student was then taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution for medical evaluation.

We are told once the student was stabilized the area was cleared.

BDS said maintenance teams were dispatched to the school to conduct an extensive analysis of the remaining grates to ensure their structural integrity and proper placement.

The district released a statement and apologized for the situation. You can read the full statement below.

“Earlier this morning, a Deane Bozeman student was walking through the school grounds as part of a physical education class and fell into a drainage system holding area due to a grate that shifted. The student appeared to be unharmed, was immediately extricated from the drainage system and was taken to the hospital, out of an abundance of caution, for medical evaluation. Once the student was stabilized and the area was cleared, BDS Maintenance teams were dispatched to the school to conduct an extensive analysis of the remaining grates to ensure their structural integrity and proper placement. Safety is always our number one priority, and we will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure nothing like this happens again. We sincerely appreciate the swift response of emergency services this morning and the very responsible actions of our students and staff members who immediately came to this student’s aid. At Bay District Schools, we understand that incidents like these can be unsettling, and we assure our community that we are fully dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all our students while on campus.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.