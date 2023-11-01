Sunny, breezy, and cold for NWFL today!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar as the cold front has swept out east. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead. But it’ll be chilly and breezy sunshine!

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning for most, some 30s along I-10. Winds are blowing 20-30mph! That’s giving us a wind chill this morning in the 30s and near freezing for some especially inland. We’ll want to dress warmly out the door today as we won’t find too much warmth on the thermometer. Highs today barely make it to 60 by 3pm this afternoon. Which means most of the day will be spent in the 40s and 50s.

Another chilly day lies ahead as well. Lows tonight reach the 30s for most and even though winds will finally back off overnight, just the light 5-10mph wind tomorrow may bring wind chills down into the upper 20s to low 30s by Thursday morning.

Actual lows may reach the freezing point across the Wiregrass of South Alabama. A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight for areas north of I-10.

More sunshine returns for Thursday, and it won’t be as breezy, but still cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s. A gradual rebound in temperatures continues into the end of the week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny, chilly and breezy conditions. Highs today will be near 60. Your 7 Day Forecast has another cold morning and seasonal chill in the afternoon for Thursday before warmer temperatures return this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.