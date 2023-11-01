Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says three people were seriously injured in an accident on Tues. night just before 9 p.m.

It happened on State Rd. 75 and S. Bear Creek Rd. when a vehicle was a stop sign at S. Bear Creek Rd. It was about to turn south onto State Rd. 75. Another vehicle was traveling northbound on State Rd. 75. The first vehicle did not yield the right of way to the second vehicle and started to cross the northbound lanes of State Rd. 75.

The front of the vehicle traveling northbound hit the left side of the other vehicle that failed to yield. The vehicle at the stop sign overturned as a result of the accident.

The person driving the vehicle at the stop sign was seriously injured. FHP says is 64 years-old and from Fountain. The other two individuals in the other vehicle involved in the accident were also seriously injured. FHP says they are a 31-year-old male from Fountain and 32-year-old female from Fountain.

