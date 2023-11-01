Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says three people were seriously injured in an accident on Tues. night just before 9 p.m.

It happened on State Rd. 75 and S. Bear Creek Rd. when a vehicle was a stop sign at S. Bear Creek Rd. It was about to turn south onto State Rd. 75. Another vehicle was traveling northbound on State Rd. 75. The first vehicle did not yield the right of way to the second vehicle and started to cross the northbound lanes of State Rd. 75.

The front of the vehicle traveling northbound hit the left side of the other vehicle that failed to yield. The vehicle at the stop sign overturned as a result of the accident.

The person driving the vehicle at the stop sign was seriously injured. FHP says is 64 years-old and from Fountain. The other two individuals in the other vehicle involved in the accident were also seriously injured. FHP says they are a 31-year-old male from Fountain and 32-year-old female from Fountain.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
Both vehicles rotated in a counter-clockwise direction, the SUV overturned, finally coming to a...
Crash in Jackson County leads to critical injury
hospitality industry
Panama City hotels struggling with worker shortages
In the past decade, the entire state of Florida has seen a huge growth in population.
City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth
Car Accident generic
Crews respond to accident in Panama City Beach

Latest News

High School Volleyball
BAY CO HALLOWEEN
BAY CO HALLOWEEN
MCDONALDS CLOSING DOWN
MCDONALDS CLOSING DOWN
Families enjoy Trunk-or-Treat event at the Bay County Fairgrounds.
Families enjoy trunk-or-treat at Bay County Fair Grounds