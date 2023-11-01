Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front has swept through NWFL the coldest weather so far this season. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Winds will be North at 15 mph. By morning feels like temps will be close to freezing. On Wednesday it will be sunny and cool w/highs near 60. Winds will be N/NE at 15 mph w/gusts close to 25 mph. The coldest morning of this cold spell will be Thursday morning w/lows in the mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. The warm up begins Thursday afternoon w/highs in the upper 60s. By Friday temperatures will return to the 70s for highs.

In the tropics one area in the Caribbean has a 60% chance to develop as it moves toward Central America this weekend. The next named storm will be named Vince.

