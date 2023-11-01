Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front has swept through NWFL the coldest weather so far this season. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Winds will be North at 15 mph. By morning feels like temps will be close to freezing. On Wednesday it will be sunny and cool w/highs near 60. Winds will be N/NE at 15 mph w/gusts close to 25 mph. The coldest morning of this cold spell will be Thursday morning w/lows in the mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. The warm up begins Thursday afternoon w/highs in the upper 60s. By Friday temperatures will return to the 70s for highs.

In the tropics one area in the Caribbean has a 60% chance to develop as it moves toward Central America this weekend. The next named storm will be named Vince.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident generic
Crews respond to accident in Panama City Beach
Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis speaks highly of the "My Safe Florida Home Program."
Florida CFO touts ‘My Safe Florida Home Program’
FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
In the past decade, the entire state of Florida has seen a huge growth in population.
City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth

Latest News

Much colder weather has returned to NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's tower camera view over Panama City Beach.
It’s a creepily cool day for NWFL
Cooler air is on the way for trick-or-treating.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cooler air is on the way for trick-or-treating.
Monday Evening Forecast