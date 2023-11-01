Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clear and cold night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Feels like temps will be near freezing. On Thursday the warm up begins w/highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be NE/E at 10-15 mph. Lows Friday morning will be in the 40s w/highs in the 70s to near 80 Friday through the weekend. Right now rain chances remain slim into next week.

In the tropics the area of interest in the Caribbean now has a 40% chance of development (down from 70% a couple days ago) as it moves toward Central America. There are no other U.S. threats in the tropics.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

