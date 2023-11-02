Bay County Council on Aging Fall Festival
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Council on Aging is hosting its annual Fall Festival this weekend.
The event kicks off at 7:00 a.m. and will end around 2:30 p.m.
The festival will feature numerous vendors and food. Those attending will also get a chance to win a 2006 Chevy Impala if you purchase a ticket for $1.00.
The fall festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Council on Aging.
