Bay County Council on Aging Fall Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Council on Aging is hosting its annual Fall Festival this weekend.

The event kicks off at 7:00 a.m. and will end around 2:30 p.m.

The festival will feature numerous vendors and food. Those attending will also get a chance to win a 2006 Chevy Impala if you purchase a ticket for $1.00.

The fall festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Council on Aging.

