Bay County issues immediate burn ban

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A burn ban has been issued for all of Bay County.

The ban includes all outdoor activities that could potentially start a fire.

Activities include the sale or use of fireworks, burning of yard waste, and improper disposal of cigarettes or matches.

However, the use of gas or charcoal grills are still permitted.

Violators can expect fines up to $500, up to 60 days in jail or both.

Fines can be imposed for each day a violation exists.

Civil actions could also be imposed for any damages by violators.

The ban was issued Thursday by the Bay County Commission Chairman Tommy Hamm.

It will be ratified by the rest of the board during the next commission meeting.

