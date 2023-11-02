Burn ban in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County commissioners have implemented a burn ban effective immediately in the area.

After consulting with the Florida Forest Service, Fire Service Coordinator, Justin Leach, recommended the ban because of burning hazards related to the environment, public health, and property under current conditions.

The ban is set in place until further notice.

For more information, you can contact the Fire Services office at 850-415-5026.

