Chilly sunshine today with rebounding temperatures coming

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies. Only a few upper level thin cirrus clouds move through today.

It’s another cold start! Temperatures are below freezing in spots around I-10 with upper 30s on the coast. A light breeze is adding to the chill on your exposed skin with feels like temperatures in the 20s inland to low to mid 30s on the coast. Dress warm! Scarves, mittens, and ear protection are good ideas for folks out early in the elements.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s after 9am, and 50s for lunch. Eventually we’ll reach the upper 60s this afternoon for a more comfortable feel, yet still cool, under mainly sunny skies.

A warming trend takes over into the end of the week. But we’ll still have some cool mornings, chilly 40s Friday morning to low 50s over the weekend. Highs push back up into the mid 70s on Friday to upper 70s near 80 over the weekend and we’ll keep quite a bit of sunshine around.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with a few thin cirrus clouds into the midday. Highs today reach the upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warming trend heading our way, especially for the afternoons after some chilly or cool starts.

