Construction kickoff for new Calhoun Liberty Hospital scheduled for Friday

The new hospital is slated to open in May 2025.
The new hospital is slated to open in May 2025.
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The construction kickoff of the new Calhoun Liberty Hospital is planned for Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The original building was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, leaving 60% of the room unusable.

CEO Christinia Jepsen says that it’s important to rebuild so that Calhoun County residents don’t have to go an hour away to be seen by doctors.

On Friday, the kickoff will include the viewing of a marked-off footprint of where the hospital will be.

Ribbons will mark where specific entities will be -- such as inpatient rooms, outpatient services, and a helipad.

The hospital is slated to open in May 2025.

The address of the new hospital is 16119 SR 71 S, Blountstown, FL, 32424.

