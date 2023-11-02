Falling Into Fun: creating colorful scarves

Jazmyn Phillips helps people create beautiful pieces of art that they can wear!
Jazmyn Phillips helps people create beautiful pieces of art that they can wear!(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Nov. 2 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun’ segment, we learned how to make colorful scarves.

Jazmyn Phillips with CraftyCo850 showed morning anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh how to create the pieces.

Phillips also offers a chance for people to create their own scarves, hats, fans and other items through private events and birthday parties for kids.

She also teaches a class about this form of art on Wednesdays.

To get in touch with Phillips, visit her business website here. Connect on Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blaze is reportedly now 40% contained.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down
Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman.
Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman
Car Crash
Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident

Latest News

Warrior Beach Retreat Preview
Golden Apple Sarah isaacs
Golden Apple Sarah Isaacs 110223
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Bay County Fire Update
Lilyanna Hayward
850Strong Student of the Week Lilyanna Hayward