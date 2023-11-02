Falling Into Fun: creating colorful scarves

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Nov. 2 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun’ segment, we learned how to make colorful scarves.

Jazmyn Phillips with CraftyCo850 showed morning anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh how to create the pieces.

Phillips also offers a chance for people to create their own scarves, hats, fans and other items through private events and birthday parties for kids.

She also teaches a class about this form of art on Wednesdays.

To get in touch with Phillips, visit her business website here. Connect on Facebook here.

