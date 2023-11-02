PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 22 years ago, on November 2nd, 2001, 31-year-old Kelli Bailey was raped and beaten to death at her home in Panama City Beach.

She walked in to find a total stranger burglarizing her house, and he brutally attacked her.

The suspect, Paul Glen Everett, was quickly apprehended and convicted of Kelli’s murder. In 2003, a unanimous jury sentenced Everett to death.

“It was supposed to be the ultimate punishment in Kelli’s honor for someone who stole her life,” says Kelli’s mom, Charlotte Greathouse.

For Kelli’s parents, the death sentence started a journey they never expected. Instead of getting closure, they found themselves tangled in an agonizing court system filled with appeals that have dragged out for two decades.

“I want some answers from the state of Florida regarding the justice we were promised,” says Charlotte. Her husband, John, a loving stepfather to Kelli, found their daughter’s battered body. Two decades later, John has developed heart issues, and they both are growing older.

Charlotte, looking at photos of Kelli which fill their home, said solemnly, “I want some answers from the state of Florida regarding the justice we were promised… instead, for 20 years, he has been protected on Florida’s death row, segregated from the general population, and received appeals every year, none of which have ever gotten any merit.”

Despite the unanimous verdict sentencing Everett to death, his case has received multiple appeals, as allowed by law. Each time it goes back to court, Kelli’s parents say it’s like living through the details of their daughter’s murder all over again. “It’s hurt on top of hurt,” says Charlotte. “It’s like another mini trial.”

288 inmates are currently on Florida’s death row, but it often takes years, or sometimes decades, before they die by lethal injection. Charlotte fears she and her husband won’t live long enough to see justice for Kelli. “It’s justice that we were promised, justice that we are waiting for, and as we get older, our time for justice is running out.”

In August 2022, on what would have been Kelli’s birthday, Charlotte made a plea on social media. She wanted people to write the Governor and ask when Everett’s execution would be carried out. “I had a lot of people respond that they did (write the Governor), and those were acknowledged that they were received. But were they received by the Governor? We don’t have the answers to that.”

In February 2023, NewsChannel 7 wrote a public records request to the Governor’s office, asking if those letters and emails ever made it to Governor Ron DeSantis. We repeated the request multiple times, in March, June, and October. Nine months later, we continue to get responses like this:

“The Office of Open Government is inundated with public records requests. We are doing our best to process your request along with all others.”

Sincerely,

Office of Open Government

WJHG will continue making requests and waiting for answers. It’s a process Charlotte is all too familiar with. “Twelve jurors voted to give us the death penalty in Kelli’s honor and here we are 20 years later, and we have no justice. And no scheduled justice and no answers from the state of Florida.”

Kelli’s parents blame a broken system, for contributing to their broken hearts. “Why do we continue to try death penalty trials if we aren’t going to carry out the ultimate punishment?” asks Charlotte. Everett’s latest appeal is still pending. According to an email Charlotte shared with WJHG from the Attorney General’s Office, Everett’s attorneys asked for more DNA testing but were denied by the Circuit Court due to the conclusive evidence of Everett’s guilt. That appeal is now waiting to be heard by the Florida Supreme Court.

As more court dates loom in the future, Charlotte and John are hoping they will live long enough to see Everett’s sentence carried out, and finally get justice for Kelli.

