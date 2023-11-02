Merritt Brown Middle School students raise money for teachers fighting breast cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Encouraging children to do what they can for others.

It’s a lesson that is always worth teaching.

Helping others is exactly what students at Merritt Brown Middle School in Panama City did.

“It’s always great to help others. I think when you help others it always comes back to you, one hundredfold,” said Merritt Brown Assistant Principal Kenneth Monette.

For the students, the help hit close to home.

Pep rallies at the school are a common occurrence -- but Wednesday’s rally was unlike any before.

Students and faculty gathered in the gym just like every other rally day, only this time around, the school also honored two of their teachers who are currently fighting breast cancer.

“The community here has really supported me in an emotional and overwhelming way,” said Rebekah Palm, a low-functioning autism teacher at Merritt Brown.

Palm is one of the two teachers at Merritt Brown currently battling breast cancer.

The Merritt Brown employees and student body raised money over the past month to help her and the other teacher with their medical bills.

At Wednesday’s pep rally, the students showed they are behind their teachers 100 percent.

“It was really powerful coming to school today and seeing everybody, with this outpouring of love and support,” Palm said.

The students competed with each other to see which grade could raise the most money.

As a reward for raising the money, the students got to pie four of their teachers in the face.

School officials say it’s important for the two teachers to know that they have people in their corner.

“We want them to know that they’re not in it alone. That we’re here to support them in any way we can,” Monette said.

“Students and faculty here are like my family. I’ve been overwhelmingly supported by them. They’re part of my support system, going through breast cancer. I’m just really fortunate to have the Merritt Brown family behind me,” said Palm.

School officials say that the students and other faculty donated over $800 to the two teachers.

