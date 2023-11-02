November Chapter Chat: ‘The Book of Lost Names’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wed. Nov. 1, NewsChannel 7 Today anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh revealed November’s Chapter Chat book. It is ‘The Book of Lost Names’ by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel.

What is ‘The Book of Lost Names’ About?

From Harmel’s website:

“Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a newspaper nearby. She freezes; it’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names.

The accompanying article discusses the looting of libraries by the Nazis across Europe during World War II—an experience Eva remembers well—and the search to reunite people with the texts taken from them so long ago. The book in the photograph, an eighteenth-century religious text thought to have been taken from France in the waning days of the war, is one of the most fascinating cases. Now housed in Berlin’s Zentral- und Landesbibliothek library, it appears to contain some sort of code, but researchers don’t know where it came from—or what the code means. Only Eva holds the answer—but will she have the strength to revisit old memories and help reunite those lost during the war?

As a graduate student in 1942, Eva was forced to flee Paris after the arrest of her father, a Polish Jew. Finding refuge in a small mountain town in the Free Zone, she begins forging identity documents for Jewish children fleeing to neutral Switzerland. But erasing people comes with a price, and along with a mysterious, handsome forger named Rémy, Eva decides she must find a way to preserve the real names of the children who are too young to remember who they really are. The records they keep in The Book of Lost Names will become even more vital when the resistance cell they work for is betrayed and Rémy disappears.

An engaging and evocative novel reminiscent of The Lost Girls of Paris and The Alice Network, The Book of Lost Names is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of bravery and love in the face of evil.

What is Chapter Chat?

Chapter Chat offers a chance to read a new book every month, discuss them with community members and to make new friends, too! It started in Jan. 2023 in Panama City Beach, and ‘The Seven Year Slip’ is the 10th book the group is reading so far.

When is the next Chapter Chat?

The next Chapter Chat will be held Tues. Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It is open to anyone who would like to come. Snacks and refreshments are provided.

Where can I purchase the book or borrow one?

The Panama City Beach Public Library has copies of the book. You can also purchase it at major retailers and online.

