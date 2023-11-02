Officials Battle Panama City Beach Wild Fire

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked to contain and extinguish a wildfire in the Wild Heron subdivision that spread to nearly 150 acres on Wednesday, November 1st.(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Forestry Services all worked to contain and extinguish a wildfire in the Wild Heron subdivision that spread to nearly 150 acres on Wednesday, November 1st.

During these efforts, residents of Lost Cove Lane and Sharks Tooth Trail north of Pinfish Drive were ordered to evacuate out of extreme caution. Thankfully, the evacuation order was lifted around the 6:00pm hour and residents were able to return home.

Officials say they’re going to be on the scene until the fire is extinguished and will continue to monitor for hot spots.

